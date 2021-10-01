Nashville woman facing arson charges following 2018 house fire that killed her daughter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman is facing arson charges years after a house fire that killed her 18-year-old daughter.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, Jennifer Parker set fire to a home near Percy Priest Lake on January 27, 2018. A 4-year-old child was also hurt in the fire.

Parker has indicted by a grand jury on felony aggravated arson and felony child endangerment.

When firefighters responded to the blaze, they said a woman was trapped in an upstairs bedroom, screaming for help through an open window. Firefighters were able to rescue the woman and the 4-year-old girl. The woman and child were later treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center for minor injuries.

During a search of the home, firefighters found the 18-year-old woman, later identified as Kalissa Parker, dead in a back bedroom.

Fire investigators said the fire started on the first floor of the home. They also found signs of an accelerant on a stairway and an empty jug of party torch fuel in the garage.

Parker has been booked into the Davidson County Jail in lieu of a $200,000 bond.