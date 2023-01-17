Nashville woman murdered while she was asleep on the couch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than four years after a Nashville woman was shot and killed while she was napping on the couch, her killer remains on the run, and her family is still waiting for justice.

Metro Police said early in the morning on October 13, 2018, Savitri Lyons, 48, was taking a nap on the couch at her daughter's home on Providence Park Lane when a car drove by and fired several shots inside. Lyons was hit in the stomach and later died from her injuries. A total of seven other people were in the home at the time, including Lyons' 5 young grandchildren — but no one else was hurt.

"We do not believe Savitri was the intended target for the shooting," said Matthew Filter, a detective with the Metro Police Department's Cold Case-Homicide/Missing Persons Unit. "The person who did this is extremely reckless, and has absolutely no regard for human life."

Filter said someone also shot into the home just before midnight on September 29, but no one was injured. He said it is unknown why the house was targeted, but he believed the two incidents were related.

Detectives have identified "persons of interest" in the case, but need more evidence to connect them to the crime. Both Metro Police and Lyons' family are asking the public to come forward with any information on the shooting that may help.

"You may think you don’t know anything, but what you do know you should tell because it could be the missing piece of the puzzle that they need," said Pat Madry, Lyons' mother.

Madry has multiple photos of Lyons on display in her home. She said her daughter was funny, loved to laugh, and was always a happy person. She also enjoyed cooking and baking, and would often make cookies and cakes for family and friends. She hoped to one day own and operate a food truck.

"We miss her," said Madry. "Her laughing and cooking. She was always fun."

Madry said she doesn't want another family to experience the same heartbreak she has, and wants the violence to stop.

"Whoever did this, he or she is still out there," said Madry. "They could be shooting up someone else’s home, killing someone else."

Madry said losing her daughter has taken a toll on her entire family. While nothing can bring her back, she would find peace knowing her killer has been caught.

"I feel like they need to be brought to justice. She needs to have justice for who did this to her," said Madry.

Anyone with information about Savitri Lyons' death is asked to contact the Metro Police Department Cold Case Unit at 615-862-7803 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous.