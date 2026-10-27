Nashville woman recovering after distracted driver crashes into Pedal Tavern

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A night out in downtown Nashville turned terrifying when police say a distracted driver slammed into a Pedal Tavern on Demonbreun Street, sending 10 people to the hospital.

Police say a driver told officers he was distracted by his radio when he rear-ended a Pedal Tavern carrying 13 people Thursday night. Ten people were taken to the hospital.

"A pedal tavern just got hit," a caller told a 911 dispatcher. "What just got hit?" "A pedal tavern … I think it was a pedal tavern."

"There was an accident ... I hit a pedal tavern," the driver told a dispatcher. "You're the driver?" "Yes."

"What's the make and model of the car that you're in?" the dispatcher asked. "It's a Toyota RAV4," the driver said.

Among those injured was Joanna Reileah, who says she is still recovering from serious injuries. Instead of focusing on the impact, she is focused on the people who helped her through it.

In a statement, Reileah says she is facing a long road to recovery after suffering a broken back, a broken nose, and several other injuries. But she says she will never forget the kindness she experienced in the moments that followed.

"I'm truly humbled by the kindness and compassion shown to me following the Nashville Pedal Tavern accident. With a broken back, broken nose, and numerous other injuries, I have a long road to recovery ahead. Yet, in some of my most vulnerable moments, I was reminded of the goodness in people. From the good Samaritan who stopped to help, to the first responders, paramedics, and officers on scene, to the compassionate nursing staff at Vanderbilt, I will never forget the care, kindness, and humanity shown to me when I needed it most. I'm moving forward from this terrifying experience with a grateful heart and a renewed appreciation for the people who step up to help others in their moments of greatest need," Reileah said.

The crash is also renewing conversations about safety in one of Nashville's busiest tourism districts. Mayor Freddie O'Connell says the city continues looking for ways to make downtown streets safer, but says distracted driving remains a challenge that is difficult to regulate away.

"This one is tough because distracted driving is as much — as anything — an awareness issue," O'Connell said.

"The thing I'm most relieved by this morning is it sounds like all of the injured victims of the crash are stable, and so it seems like in this case, everybody's going to be okay," O'Connell said.

While all of the victims are expected to survive, for people like Reileah, the healing process is just beginning. Reileah is accepting donations to help with her healing journey.

Police have not announced any charges in the crash. Nashville leaders continue encouraging drivers to eliminate distractions behind the wheel as the city evaluates ways to improve safety downtown.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.