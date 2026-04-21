Nashville Yards partner to open the new downtown IAMS Bark Park in a pet-friendly development

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new downtown dog park is now open in Nashville.

Mars and Nashville Yards cut the ribbon on the IAMS Bark Park on Sunday, April 19. The grand opening included a spring market and adoptable puppies from a local rescue.

The park gives city dogs a dedicated place to play and connect. It is part of a 19-acre development designed with pets in mind. The area features more than seven acres of open space. It also includes dog-friendly hotels and outdoor dining.

New residents will even get pet-focused welcome gifts.

Organizers hope this project will become a blueprint for other cities. Mars plans to help 10 million pets and people worldwide by 2030.

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