Nashville Zoo and MNPD team up to host annual toy drive

Araceli Crescencio
MNPD and the Nashville Zoo team up for a toy drive this weekend.<br/><br/>
Posted at 9:54 PM, Dec 03, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With the Christmas countdown well underway, Metro Police and the Nashville Zoo are teaming up once again for an annual toy drive.

The fundraiser is part of the police department's annual Christmas Basket Program, that helps provide toys and food baskets for families in need of some extra help this holiday season.

And people who give, also receive. The zoo will provide a free admission ticket for every new toy donated with a limit of two tickets per family.

"It makes you smile, knowing that you're helping a family. These toys are going to children that may not necessarily have a Christmas this year. This may be the only gifts they get," Keyne Merithew with MNPD said.

The Toy Drive continues Sunday at the zoo from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Toys should be unwrapped and appropriate for children under 12 years old. You can also find donate online HERE.

