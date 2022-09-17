Nashville Zoo celebrates Hispanic Heritage month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Zoo at Grassmere has partnered with Conexion Americas to host a Hispanic Heritage Festival on Saturday, September 24. The event is billed as a celebration of culture and community.
The festival will include bilingual options for Zoo tours and shows, folk dance performances, live music and themed concessions.
The celebrations held at the Zoo for the festival will take place throughout the entire day.
Visitors can enjoy storytelling and a puppet show from the Nashville Public Library in the morning, while folk dancing and live music offerings will start up in the afternoon.
At 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., guests are invited to stop by the amphitheater to watch the Zoo's ambassador animals demonstrate their natural abilities in animal shows.
Animal shows and tours of the Grassmere Historic Home will be offered in both English and Spanish.
Conexion Americas and community partners will also be hosting special, themed concessions and booths. Some of the offered food will include empanadas, chicharrones, horchata, margaritas and more.
This event is included with general Nashville Zoo admission or membership. Advance timed-entry reservations will be required for all guests, including members.
Hispanic Heritage Festival was created in partnership with Conexion Americas and is supported by EJ Jefe radio and Mix 92.9.
Event Schedule
Festival Field
9:00 a.m. - Booths open for Conexion & community partners
9:30 a.m. - Puppet Show by the Nashville Public Library
10:30 a.m. - Storytelling with the Nashville Public Library
11:00 a.m. - Animal Encounters en Español
12:00 p.m. - Folkloric Dancers
2:30 p.m. - Performance by Luna Morena
3:30 p.m. - Performance by Dance Azteca
4:15 p.m. - Mariachi
Wild Works Amphitheater Shows
1:00 p.m. - en Español
2:00 p.m. - in English
Interpretation Stations (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)
Unseen New World Plaza
Spider Monkey
Expedition Peru
Grassmere Historic Home Tours en Español
12:00 p.m.
12:30 p.m.
1:00 p.m.
1:30 p.m.
4:30 p.m.
5:00 p.m.
Special Concessions Menu
Quills Cafe & Grill
Steak Empanadas- chipotle & lime aioli
Concessions Carts
Strawberry, Strawberry & Cream, and Raspberry Lime paletas
Snake Bites
Chicharrones – BBQ rub
Fat Cow Creamery
Horchata – rice, milk, cinnamon, sugar
BBQ Depot
Street tacos – (3) Carnitas, onion, and cilantro flour tortilla
Drinks
Margarita – lime tequila