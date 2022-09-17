Nashville Zoo celebrates Hispanic Heritage month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Zoo at Grassmere has partnered with Conexion Americas to host a Hispanic Heritage Festival on Saturday, September 24. The event is billed as a celebration of culture and community.

The festival will include bilingual options for Zoo tours and shows, folk dance performances, live music and themed concessions.

The celebrations held at the Zoo for the festival will take place throughout the entire day.

Visitors can enjoy storytelling and a puppet show from the Nashville Public Library in the morning, while folk dancing and live music offerings will start up in the afternoon.

At 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., guests are invited to stop by the amphitheater to watch the Zoo's ambassador animals demonstrate their natural abilities in animal shows.

Animal shows and tours of the Grassmere Historic Home will be offered in both English and Spanish.

Conexion Americas and community partners will also be hosting special, themed concessions and booths. Some of the offered food will include empanadas, chicharrones, horchata, margaritas and more.

This event is included with general Nashville Zoo admission or membership. Advance timed-entry reservations will be required for all guests, including members.

Hispanic Heritage Festival was created in partnership with Conexion Americas and is supported by EJ Jefe radio and Mix 92.9.

WTVF

Event Schedule

Festival Field

9:00 a.m. - Booths open for Conexion & community partners

9:30 a.m. - Puppet Show by the Nashville Public Library

10:30 a.m. - Storytelling with the Nashville Public Library

11:00 a.m. - Animal Encounters en Español

12:00 p.m. - Folkloric Dancers

2:30 p.m. - Performance by Luna Morena

3:30 p.m. - Performance by Dance Azteca

4:15 p.m. - Mariachi

Wild Works Amphitheater Shows

1:00 p.m. - en Español

2:00 p.m. - in English

Interpretation Stations (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Unseen New World Plaza

Spider Monkey

Expedition Peru

Grassmere Historic Home Tours en Español

12:00 p.m.

12:30 p.m.

1:00 p.m.

1:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m.

5:00 p.m.

Special Concessions Menu

Quills Cafe & Grill

Steak Empanadas- chipotle & lime aioli

Concessions Carts

Strawberry, Strawberry & Cream, and Raspberry Lime paletas

Snake Bites

Chicharrones – BBQ rub

Fat Cow Creamery

Horchata – rice, milk, cinnamon, sugar

BBQ Depot

Street tacos – (3) Carnitas, onion, and cilantro flour tortilla

Drinks

Margarita – lime tequila

