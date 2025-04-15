Nashville Zoo expansion plans may be on hold after being left out of Tennessee's proposed budget

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Several aspects of the Nashville Zoo's master plan may now be on hold after Tennessee lawmakers made last minute changes to the proposed budget.

The longtime zoo at Grassmere was slated to receive $20 million in Governor Bill Lee's proposed 2026 Fiscal Year budget. But in the budget appropriations process, Tennessee lawmakers decided to take out $180 million worth of projects that the Governor wanted and replaced them with projects near and dear to various legislator's hearts.

Apparently the Nashville Zoo wasn't among them.

According to a zoo spokesperson, state funding would go towards implementing the zoo's master plan, which includes a Leopard Forest expansion, Orangutan exhibit and an African River Safari.

“We are grateful to the General Assembly for the proposed investment in the Nashville Zoo, which is a major economic driver for our state’s tourism industry. We will continue working with individual and corporate donors, foundations, and state partners to advance our expansion plans and ensure the Nashville Zoo is a destination zoo," said Rich Schwartz, CEO of the Nashville Zoo, in a statement to NewsChannel 5.

House Majority Leader and State Rep. William Lamberth (R-Portland) said leaving the zoo, and other various nonprofits, out of the proposed budget shouldn't be perceived as a slight.

"Anytime that we don’t invest in an organization, it’s not an indication we don’t agree with that organization or we don’t find them valuable. It’s just that we didn’t have enough money to go around," said Lamberth.

