Nashville Zoo fights proposed data center next door, citing risks to rare animals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Zoo is pushing back against a proposal to build a nearly 70,000-square-foot data center on the edge of its property in South Nashville, warning the project could harm thousands of animals — including some of the rarest in the world.

DC Blox, the company behind the proposal, wants to build the facility in the Grassmere Business Park, directly adjacent to zoo property. An online petition against the project has gathered more than 180,000 signatures.

Zoo CEO Rick Schwartz said the facility's potential light and noise pollution pose a serious threat to the zoo's 3,000 animals.

"We have some of the most delicate and rarest animals in the world, specifically our clouded leopard, which is our signature species. We've bred more than anyone else in the world. We just had our 50th baby born, and they're very sensitive to mechanical noises and light infiltration," Schwartz said.

Schwartz said DC Blox has not engaged with the zoo about its concerns. He is calling on the public to get involved before the city makes a final decision.

"We want the community to do exactly that, to stand with us to help fight against this data center. There's got to be a better place that it can go instead of around the number one attraction that's focused on animals and children," Schwartz said.

The zoo drew 1.4 million visitors in 2025 and is preparing for what Schwartz calls the largest project in its history.

"It'll be a $65 million exhibit featured around Indonesia. (It) has orangutans, clouded leopards, tree kangaroos, underwater viewing of otters, giant hornbills, bird of paradise. It's going to be an amazing project," Schwartz said.

Zoo leaders had also hoped the site could potentially be used for a children's education and conservation center.

In a statement to NewsChannel 5, DC Blox said it is committed to minimizing its impact on the surrounding area.

"DC BLOX is proposing the development of a data center to be located in the Grassmere Business Park in Nashville with the goal of bringing much-needed digital infrastructure to area. The project would replace two buildings that previously occupied the site. A data center was previously permitted to operate on this same site. The facility will not be an AI factory placing a burden on local resources. From our past projects, as well as the proposed Nashville facility, we commit to using closed-loop or waterless cooling designs to minimize ongoing water use. We commit to the local utility to pay for all power used as well as any new energy infrastructure required to support our project. And we commit to maintaining and testing noise levels to measurable and acceptable levels and adhering to all local environmental requirements. DC BLOX understands and appreciates the concerns that have been raised about our newly proposed data center in Nashville near the zoo. We look forward to working with local officials, community members, and the Nashville Zoo to minimize local impacts and to assure that there will be no health risks to residents and animals," the company said.

Data centers are large facilities filled with computer servers that keep the internet running. They require massive amounts of electricity and water to operate. Tennessee is already home to 60 data centers, and the Tennessee Valley Authority expects data center growth to double by 2030.

A new state law passed this year requires data center developers to pay for their own infrastructure costs, aiming to prevent utility companies from raising power bills to cover the increased energy demand.

Zoo leaders are asking the community to stay involved in the public process before the city makes a final decision.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com