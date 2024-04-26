Nashville Zoo hosts Sips for Species, a night out at the zoo just for adults

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Adults, it is your turn to take over the Nashville Zoo. Friday is the zoo's first adult only event of the year with Sips for Species.

They can expect a variety of wine, beer, seltzers and cocktails they can sample while strolling around the zoo.

It is from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. tonight and will feature more than 40 vendors, many from here in the Nashville area.

Adults can also get up close and personal with animals and learn a thing or two about them from the keepers at the different animal encounters.

There will be live music playing throughout the zoo.

Tickets are $85 and can be bought online and that ticket comes with unlimited drink samples. People can also get a designated driver ticket for $45.

Mallory Immel, the Communications Specialist at the zoo, said this is a 21 and up only event, and it is a chance for adults to do something a little different for their Friday night out.

"Here at the zoo we really love catering for our different audiences," said Immel. "Obviously when people think of zoo they think of kids and family and having a nice family day out, and so we thought this was a great opportunity to tap in to those other people who want to come out and experience the zoo and have an adult only drinking event because adults can still have fun at the zoo."

People can buy their ticket online in advance.

Every ticket sale helps the zoo save more animals.

"What I'm really excited for about this event is that it is very conservation focus, so when you purchase a ticket to Sips for Species 10 dollars from each ticket goes towards something our conservation efforts, so you're drinking to save wild life when you come to this event," said Immel.