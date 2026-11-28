NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The lanterns may be gone, but Nashville Zoo isn’t leaving the holidays in the dark.

After the unexpected cancellation of Zoolumination, the zoo has launched Glow Wild, a new holiday lights experience featuring glowing animal displays, interactive attractions, ice skating, Santa Claus and an 85-foot Christmas tree.

The new event was put together on a tight timeline after the zoo learned earlier this year that Zoolumination could not return for the 2026 holiday season.

“We had to make a change quickly,” Nashville Zoo’s Leah Trice said. “We wanted to make sure that we had a change planned and ready to go when we announced cancellation of the events so that people were not going to miss out on coming to the zoo during the winter like they normally do.”

For the past five years, Zoolumination had become one of the zoo’s biggest holiday traditions. The event featured elaborate handcrafted lantern displays created by artists from China.

Zoo officials previously told NewsChannel 5 that workers with InLight Festival Group were denied visas to enter the United States, preventing the festival from returning this year.

“Zoo Lumination was our largest event at the zoo,” Trice said. “It really filled the void for a winter time when attendance is low. It just kind of helped keep our operations open. But because their visas were denied, that event was canceled.”

Rather than go without a major winter event, the zoo found a new partner and created Glow Wild.

While visitors won’t find Zoolumination’s traditional lanterns, they will see colorful light structures throughout the zoo, including animal displays that change colors. The new event also adds more interactive elements for children.

“The difference is the structures that you're going to see when you're coming in, they're different light structures instead of lanterns,” Trice said.

Families who attended Zoolumination in previous years are already noticing the change.

Karina Campbell visited the zoo with her family after attending Zoolumination last year.

“This one had a lot of more interactive animals and a lot more neon lights,” Campbell said. “It's just cool.”

Glow Wild also includes an ice-skating rink, holiday food and drinks and a new 85-foot Christmas tree on Festival Field. The tree changes colors and features a synchronized light show.

Santa Claus has also officially arrived at the zoo. Children can meet Santa, take pictures and bring along letters that the zoo will mail for them.

For the zoo, Glow Wild is an effort to preserve the family tradition that Zoolumination had created, even if it looks a little different this Christmas.

“I know a lot of people come out traditionally every single year and create family memories,” Trice said. “And so we just want everyone to know that we're still here, and we're still happy to help you create those memories forever.”

Glow Wild runs through Jan. 3 at the Nashville Zoo. Zoo officials have not yet said whether Zoolumination will return for the 2027 holiday season.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com