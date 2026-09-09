Nashville Zoo's Zoolumination canceled due to visa issues affecting event partner

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Zoo said Zoolumination has been canceled for 2026 due to visa issues affecting its event partner.
The zoo said it will still celebrate the holiday season with Glow Wild, a light show featuring glowing wildlife displays and an 85-foot Christmas Tree.
Glow Wild will take place from Nov. 13, 2026, to Jan. 3, 2027, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Single-night tickets are $27 and children under the age of 2 can attend for free. For more ticket information, click here.
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