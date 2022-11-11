Watch Now
Nashville's 61st annual Christmas Village returns, continuing to benefit Bill Wilkerson Center

Posted at 8:33 AM, Nov 11, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 61st-annual Christmas Village at the Fairgrounds Nashville is back Friday. People can get some early Christmas shopping done through Sunday all for a good cause.

Christmas Village is put on by the Nashville Pi Beta Phi Alumnae Club. Net proceeds will benefit the Vanderbilt Bill Wilkerson Center as well as the Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts and other Pi Beta Phi charities.

The Bill Wilkerson Center treats people with communication-related diseases and disorders. This year marks the 35th anniversary of the Pi Beta Phi Rehabilitation Insitute at the center, which provides therapies for adults who have experienced traumatic brain injury.

Over the course of 60 years of the Christmas Village, $12 million have been raised so far.

People can shop for antiques, jewelry, treats, and other unique items in the village.

Tickets can be purchased online at christmasvillage.org or from select Nashville area Truist locations. Children under 9 years old can enter for free.

