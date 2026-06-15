Nashville's African American Wind Symphony honors Juneteenth with music at Schermerhorn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At the Schermerhorn Symphony Center, the story of Juneteenth wasn't just told — it was played.

Through brass, woodwinds and voices, Nashville's African American Wind Symphony used music to honor a journey from slavery to freedom.

Roderick White, who plays the clarinet, said he hears that history echoed throughout the concert as a reminder of the generations who carried hope.

"Well, for me as Black man, I am excited to be able to relive the opportunity and the history involved in regards to being emancipated. Our country has a dark history. This is one of the bright moments that we have and we want to be able to share that and that joy that I have with the community as well through my love of music," White said.

White also reflected on the deeper meaning carried in the music itself.

While Juneteenth celebrates freedom earned generations ago, the music helps continue sharing its meaning.

Want to hear more of the powerful words and the music of Nashville's African American Wind Symphony? Watch the full video above — and if this story moved you, we'd love to hear your thoughts. Do you have a story about how music has shaped your connection to history or community? Reach out to reporter Kim Rafferty at kim.rafferty@NewsChannel5.com — your story could be our next report.

In this article, we used artificial intelligence to help us convert a video news report originally written by Kim Rafferty. When using this tool, both Kim and the NewsChannel 5 editorial team verified all the facts in the article to make sure it is fair and accurate before we published it. We care about your trust in us and where you get your news, and using this tool allows us to convert our news coverage into different formats so we can quickly reach you where you like to consume information. It also lets our journalists spend more time looking into your story ideas, listening to you and digging into the stories that matter.