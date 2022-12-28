Nashville's Big Bash will donate a portion of proceeds to Second Harvest Food Bank

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Between all the signs, the setup and the stage, it takes a lot of work to throw a party fit for network TV.

"There’s going to be a lot of people in town," said Deanna Ivey, CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation. "We’re expecting a big crowd."

But as one crew prepares to ring in a new year, across town, there's another crew bringing in all the food they can find. "

This is definitely been the busiest time of year for us," said Ashley Lewis of Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

Second Harvest is usually busy this time of year given the holidays, but especially this year given some of the weather and difficult economic conditions. "This is a hard time for a lot of our neighbors in Middle Tennessee," said Lewis.

This is why the Nashville CVC plans to donate some of its proceeds from Nashville's Big New Years Bash to Second Harvest.

"One dollar for every T-shirt sold is going back to Second Harvest. So one dollar provides four meals to our neighbors facing hunger," said Lewis. "We can really make that dollar stretch by getting donations from our community and our corporate sponsors."

Organizers also plan to put up big QR codes on the video screens at the event, so those in attendance can donate whatever they feel led to give.

"It’s a really great way to end the year by giving back to your Middle Tennessee neighbors," said Lewis.

All in the hopes that, long after the stage comes down, the forklifts in Second Harvest's warehouse stay just as busy.

"It’s our way of giving back to the community," said Ivey.

You don't have to brave the crowds New Year's Eve to donate to Second Harvest — you can make a donation anytime by clicking here.

Other Causes:

In addition to Second Harvest, the Nashville CVC is also partnering with Care Kitchen Outreach. "We give the leftover prepared catering to them and then they give it to other charitable organizations," said Ivey.

Organizers also plan to donate furniture provided by Ashley Furniture that are being used inside warming tents to various non-profits across town.