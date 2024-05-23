Nashville's biggest water attractions are opening their doors to guests today

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You can call it the unofficial start to summer! Two of our area's biggest water attractions are opening their doors to guests today!

Nashville Shores will open for its 26th season. That includes its gigantic wave pool, ten waterslides and of course the lazy river.

General admission tickets are $45 and kids two and younger are free.

Soundwaves also opens at Gaylord Opryland today!

The four-acre water park includes both indoor and outdoor attractions, including eleven waterslides, a lazy river and a wave pool.

Remember, the only way to guarantee admission to Soundwaves is by booking an overnight hotel package. There are deals for locals online.