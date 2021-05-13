Nashville's Community Oversight Board recommends new hiring practices for MNPD

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's Community Oversight Board has several new recommendations on how the Metro Nashville Police Department should hire new officers. The NAACP asked the board to look into hiring practices.

The board gave 11 recommendations to the department, which included things like working to increase diversity in their background investigators and requiring a panel to review any incident where an applicant was involved in any type of criminal investigation.

This review stems from a deadly shooting involving a Metro officer that happened before he was hired. In 2018, Nathan Glass was working as a security guard when he was involved in a shootout that killed a man.

At the time, Glass was scheduled to be part of a training academy class, but that was halted due to the shooting investigation.

In January 2019, the District Attorney's office decided not to prosecute and Glass went on to graduate from the training academy later that year. This past November, the DA told the department they were reviewing the case, Glass was decommissioned and then indicted on a second-degree murder charge.

Nashvillians were invited to weigh in on the way the Metro Police Department hires officers. To read the full report, click here.