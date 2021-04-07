Watch
Nashville's COVID-19 testing centers to adjust operating hours; Antioch location to soon offer vaccines

WTVF
Posted at 11:26 AM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 12:27:01-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The operating hours at Nashville's three community assessment centers for COVID-19 testing will change next week.

Starting Monday, April 12, the hours for testing at Nissan Stadium and Meharry Medical College will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Additionally, COVID-19 vaccines will soon be administered at the former Kmart location in Antioch. This assessment center, which is located at 2491 Murfreesboro Road, will be closed on Friday, April 9 as Metro health officials work to restructure the site to offer vaccines.

Vaccination will begin at the former Kmart on Monday, April 12 and will be offered by appointment only from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Residents may also call the COVID-19 hotline at 615-862-7777 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day for more information on COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. Vaccination appointments in Davidson County can be made online by clicking here.

