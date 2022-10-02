Nashville's diversity on display during Celebrate Nashville Cultural Festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's diversity was on full display at Centennial Park during the annual Celebrate Nashville Cultural Festival.

The free event has been a staple in the city for 27 years. More than 130 cultures were represented during the festival.

There was food from all over the world, games, and music. In total 60 performers took the stage. Organizer, Cindy Politte, said the event is a way for neighbors to connect with each other in a unique setting.

"You see a lot of cultural festivals that are focused on one culture. This is everyone, this is everyone in Middle TN. It's just a great day to ask questions, taste some food and just learn a little bit more about the cultures that are in Nashville," Politte said.

The event draws a crowd of about 30,000 people each year.