Nashville's economic boom leaves more than 200,000 workers earning below living wage, new report finds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's skyline showcases skyscrapers, a new football stadium, and booming neighborhoods — clear signs that Music City is on the rise.

But beneath the surface, not everyone can afford to stay in Nashville.

"The unfortunate thing is the area is growing, people are in need of jobs especially when the high cost of living has gone up," said Renée Pratt, Metro Social Services executive director.

Metro Social Service's annual community needs evaluation reveals the high cost of low wages in Nashville.

"The median household incomes among our Black and Hispanic residents mean they can't afford to buy homes in 99% of Nashville neighborhoods," said Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell.

The report stated a living wage for a single worker in Davidson County is about $53,000 a year. Yet 326,000 workers in the 20 largest occupations make less than that.

Mayor O'Connell said this is pushing many into debt and poverty.

"More than one in four Nashville adults have debt in collection. One in five Nashville children don't have enough to eat. They're lacking food security. Sixty-four percent of our Black students in Nashville attend schools with high poverty rates, which is double the percentage of our white students," said O'Connell.

While Metro can't really control private-sector wages, the mayor is working to raise pay for city employees.

Pratt said the goal of the report is to help nonprofits and lawmakers shape policies and programs that meet real needs — something her department is constantly doing.

"We do work closely with them so they can get what they need when they come to see us at Metro Social Services," said Pratt.

Mayor O'Connell also noted that the median home price in Nashville has risen to about $500,000 — that's more than five times the area's median income.

Are you or someone you know struggling with Nashville's rising cost of living? Share your story and learn about available resources by emailing Aaron.Cantrell@NewsChannel5.com

