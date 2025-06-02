Nashville's Fat Boy Basketball League builds brotherhood while focusing on health and community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Fat Boy Basketball League in Nashville isn't your typical recreational sports organization. With a championship game decided by just one point, the league offers intense competition while focusing on something much more important: health and community.

"We focus on body fat percentage which will help with blood pressure," said Coach Dub Williams.

Williams' team, the Northside Celtics, claimed the league championship on Sunday with a narrow 47-46 victory over the defending champion Showtime Lakers at Goodlettsville Middle School.

But the scoreboard only tells part of the story. The league's participants track their health metrics together, creating accountability and support.

"Huge, huge. We kinda check in on each other," said Williams.

Joe Major, the league's commentator, explains that community building extends beyond the basketball court.

"Doing junior leagues, other community based events, give aways as far as clothing, food drives, toys for those in need," said Major.

The games also provide powerful moments for families, as children cheer on their fathers from the sidelines.

"It gives you that spark as a kid to say hey you can do it too," said Major.

After securing the championship victory, Coach Williams reflected on what makes the league special.

"That's my favorite part, the brotherhood," said Williams.

Through its focus on health metrics, family involvement, and community service, the Fat Boy Basketball League continues to make a positive impact in Nashville both on and off the court.

