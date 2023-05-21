Nashville's Haitian community celebrates Haitian Flag Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's Haitian community threw a big party to commemorate Haitian Flag Day.

The holiday marks the day when the Haitian flag was adopted in 1803.

It's a day that many Haitian Americans say means a lot to them and they're proud to be able to honor the history of their country.

The event was hosted by the nonprofit Tripod. Organizers say they rented a party bus on Broadway, because they wanted to celebrate diversity in the heart of the city.

"This is just a fraction of the group of Haitian here in Nashville, but all over the place, Miami, New York, the Haitian are celebrating this day because of what it means for us. There is no word that I can describe the big day, what it is for us, today, and to make it happen right now," Vice President of Tripod, Hudson Alvares, said.

Organizers say they're already working on making the Haitian Flag Day Celebration an annual event.