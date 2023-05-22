Nashville's Iranian community protests escalating violence in Iran

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's Iranian community took to the streets on Sunday calling for an end to the Islamic regime after escalating violence in the region.

On Friday, Iran executed three men. They were charged with waging "war against God" during a protest back in November.

Human rights organizations accuse the regime of soliciting false confessions.

Local activists say they are calling on the U.S. government to increase pressure and impose sanctions against the regime. They say no one should face punishment for practicing free speech.

"We need to hold this regime accountable. Even for American's national security, we have to sanction these people, we have to stop making any deal with them. So there, is a lot that the U.S can do to help, organizer, Emily Sharif, said.

Protesters say they plan on continuing to organize in Nashville for as long as it's necessary.