Nashville's last drive-thru COVID-19 assessment center to close Thursday

The site opened on March 30, 2020, and is the longest-running and is the longest operating drive-thru site in Nashville.
Posted at 6:44 AM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 07:44:28-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The last major drive-thru COVID-19 assessment center in Nashville is set to close up shop Thursday.

This location is at the former Kmart site off Murfreesboro Pike in Antioch.

Metro's Director of Health Dr. Gill Wright said his team has been watching the number of active COVID-19 cases in the community. He said testing is widely available in places like pharmacies, doctors' offices and pop-up events, so the need for testing is being met.

This is the longest-lasting drive-thru site for testing and vaccines in Nashville. Since it opened on March 30, 2020, volunteers at the site have administered tens of thousands of tests and as of April 12, 2021, more than 13,000 vaccines.

All of Nashville's community assessment centers were run by Meharry Medical College.

The college's Associate Dean of Community Based Education Dr. Julie Gray said despite the progress against the pandemic, they want to encourage our community to be socially responsible in watching out for the virus.

