Nashville's Latino community celebrates heritage during Fiestas Patrias event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hundreds of people in Nashville gathered to celebrate Latino culture and history during the annual Fiestas Patrias event at Plaza Mariachi.

Many donning outfits representing their community.

People of all ages showing pride and sharing a common thread.

While events in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month will be taking place throughout the month, event organizers say Fiestas Patrias will be the biggest in attendance. But perhaps out of all the people celebrating, there was no one running around more than volunteer coordinator Lannie Smith.

"We do it big. So we have stages outside and on the inside. So there is entertainment if you want to be in the ac, but if you want to be outside with some fress air you're welcome to sit in two different areas," Smith said.

For him, helping organize this event is special.

"It's going to be tough but it's going to be so enjoyable. Your feet is going to hurt but you're going to have so many memories," he said.

Smith said the event honoring the independence of different Latin American countries continues to grow every year.

And he's come to appreciate the uniqueness of the close to 100,000 Latinos who call Nashville home.

"It's a big variety, that's what I like about this culture, a big variety, of different things. Not everybody makes the hot dog the same way, the tacos the same way, everybody has their signature twist," he said.