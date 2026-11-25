NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Friday morning looked a little different at the Metro Archives inside the Nashville Public Library's downtown location.

That was entirely the point.

The archives set up a model train display as part of an interactive holiday program, filling the typically quiet research space with the sounds of miniature locomotives.

"We thought, you know, what's a better interactive program for the holiday season," said Sarah Arntz, who works at the archives.

The display was part of a broader effort.

"Normally it's quieter here for anybody to come in and do research, but we've been trying to do more programs each month in our area to kind of bring people in to talk about various topics of Nashville history," Arntz said.

Among those who showed up was Barney, a self-described hobbyist who came with a warning for parents in the crowd.

"You've got a hobbyist coming up and it's gonna cost," he said while laughing.

Barney said the trains on display spanned decades of history.

"They would see trains anywhere from pre-war, all the way to present day," he said.

For Barney, model trains are more than a hobby — they are a connection to family. He recalled a Christmas memory from 1958 that has stayed with him ever since.

"My brother and I were already in — supposedly asleep, and we heard this noise coming from the living room," Barney said. "Couldn't figure out what it was. So we snuck down the staircase to see. And there's my dad, and his dad, my grandfather, kneeling on the floor, playing with this train."

So how did Barney find out the Metro Archives would be looking for a lesson in transportation? Well, his daughter is the one who set it all up.

"That's (Barney) my dad," Sarah said.

This was a one-day event, but they hope to make this an annual experience moving forward.

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