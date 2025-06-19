Nashville's convention center eyes expansion, data exposes major lost business due to capacity limits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's Music City Center is looking to grow significantly after just 12 years in operation, citing the need for more flexible event space to meet increasing demand.

The downtown convention center, which already spans three city blocks and encompasses 2.1 million square feet, is seeking to add approximately 587,000 square feet of additional space, according to a newly released feasibility study.

"It happened quicker than we thought. We knew it would happen. But it probably happened faster than we anticipated," said Charles Starks, Music City Center President & CEO.

Starks announced the results of a nine-month feasibility study conducted by HVS Convention, Sports & Entertainment, a leading global hospitality consulting firm.

Come to find out, the Music City Center has been turning away potential events due to limited space and availability issues. Between fiscal years 2023 and 2024, over 45% of potential events could not be booked due to space limitations and availability constraints.

Starks highlighted the urgency of the expansion.

"I love the one quote from the consultant who's been doing this for 30 years, he says this is the most compelling case for an expansion in his 30-year career," Starks said.

The study found that among fifteen comparable venues, including Austin, New Orleans, and Orlando, the Music City Center ranks below average for function space square footage. Most top-tier facilities have expansion or renovation projects recently completed, underway, or planned, creating a larger gap between Nashville's convention center and its competitors.

For example, the Karl F. Dean ballroom, the premier ballroom at the venue, is already very versatile, but physical limitations, like floor load capacity and ceilings that can only support so much weight, prevent certain events from being booked.

What the convention center lacks is ample customizable space that can be adapted for various events.

"We'll do tabletop events and those. In a flex hall, you could construct it like an exhibit hall but with much nicer finishes," Starks said.

The expansion faces significant challenges, particularly finding enough land in downtown Nashville. The proposed expansion would require approximately seven acres.

While the convention center authority owns some additional properties downtown, including the Central Precinct on Korean Veterans Boulevard and several lots on 4th Avenue near Lafayette, these properties fall far short of the needed space.

If adjacent land isn't available, officials are considering other options.

"Desirability would be something we could attach to, so hopefully that happens, but if not, we think there's a real potential, serious, we could build something a few blocks away and be successful with it," Starks said.

Under a special agreement, the Music City Center collects certain tourism sales taxes that can be used to pay off debt and fund capital projects, including potential new construction.

Since opening in May 2013, the Music City Center has hosted 2,654 events, including 544 local nonprofit events, with 5.1 million attendees. That equates to $4.4 billion in direct economic impact for the greater Nashville area.

The study results are just the first step toward possible expansion. Next steps include site selection and building planning, followed by a secondary phase for financial and impact analysis.

How do you think this expansion could impact Nashville's downtown landscape? Have story ideas about the convention center's growth or other development projects affecting residents? Email your thoughts and suggestions to hannah.mcdonald@newschannel5.com to help shape our future coverage.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.