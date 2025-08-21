Nashville's Nations neighborhood sees major rezoning changes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's city council has approved one of the biggest rezoning plans in the city, allowing more apartments and higher buildings in the Nations neighborhood while adding new protections against flooding and development concerns.

The Nations Neighborhood Plan passed during a city council meeting, marking a significant shift for the unique area known for its state-named streets and distinctive industrial character.

Woody Baum, who lives in the Nations, supports the rezoning changes.

"We are not going to see immediate changes over the next year or so, " Baum said. "The neighborhood will largely look different."

Previously, developers were limited to building three stories high in the Nations residential areas. Now, that changes to 35 feet along roads and even higher on corners.

Council member Rollin Horton had expressed concerns about developers’ ability to flatten homes, remove trees, and cover lots in concrete, which could contribute to higher temperatures and urban flooding. The new plan includes measures aimed at adding protections against flooding on new builds.

The new law also addresses parking. Horton said people with an alley behind their home must park in the back. The plan also specifies the type of materials builders can use, which Horton said will help maintain the neighborhood's character.

"Council Member Parker said where he lives you have triplexes, quadraplexes and multi-million dollar homes all living side-by-side and they have a very rich and dynamic neighborhood," said Baum.

However, not everyone agrees with the changes. Chris Remke said nobody knows what these changes would do.

"This fuels the fire. This is an accelerator on an area," said Remke. "The corners remain at 45 feet, so 25 percent of the lots can be multifamily at 25 feet tall. Is that gentle? I think the neighbors should try to participate in that conversation."

For Baum, who has a 2 and 4-year-old, the focus is on what comes next is making people who walk around the Nations feel safer.

"Now we have to work together to put pressure on the city to invest in us," Baum said.

