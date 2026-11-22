NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville is launching a new effort to help the long-standing businesses that make the city what it is. The Legacy Business Program aims to give grants to longtime establishments to help keep them around.

Businesses that have been around for at least 10 years can apply to get up to $10,000 to upgrade or make improvements. Applications are due December 4.

One of those applying is Steinway Piano Gallery, which has been in Nashville for almost 40 years. Its president says the business has had a good run, but things are getting harder to afford, and he's hopeful this grant could be a game changer.

Just like they tune their instruments, Steinway Piano Gallery is in tune with what makes Nashville "Music City."

"I always joke with people that being in the music business in Music City is a good thing," Brandon Herrenbruck said.

Herrenbruck, the gallery's president, says operating a business isn't what it used to be.

"Obviously, in my 20 years, plus the years prior to that and operating, being a business owner and operating in Nashville has gotten expensive and it's gotten hard," Herrenbruck said.

So when he heard about the program from the Mayor's Office, it was music to his ears.

"I was glad that he was paying attention to a lot of us that have been around in Nashville. These small businesses in Nashville, I think, make up what the community is about," Herrenbruck said.

The grant could help the gallery invest in its aging building.

"Our building was built in the 80s so to be able to put some energy and some money into the infrastructure is great," Herrenbruck said.

Herrenbruck wants to fine-tune the HVAC system for the workers in his shop's repair space.

"It's necessary so that we can, if we are working on and restoring pianos, we're only going to be chasing problems if we don't have the right environment where we are working and this gives us the ability to help make that environment better so that we can do better work," Herrenbruck said.

Herrenbruck already has his application in so the gallery can expand the work it's doing. Lilibeth Leon, with the Mayor's Office, is encouraging other businesses to do the same.

"Yeah, we're seeing a shift in Nashville where we're seeing a lot of larger corporations coming into Nashville and opening business. And we want our local businesses that make Nashville truly unique to also be able to keep up with that and be competitive against those businesses," Leon said.

She says the program is meant for businesses like Steinway that have historical significance, community spaces and offer something unique.

"I mean, Nashville is Nashville because of the small businesses and the community that lives here. It's what makes us unique and we want it to remain that way," Leon said.

Leon, the Manager of Entrepreneurship and Economic Development, says the grant is an upfront award. Recipients receive the lump sum first and don't have to worry about coming up with the money and getting reimbursed, as with other grants.

The Legacy Business grant is one of three programs announced by Mayor Freddie O'Connell to support small business.

O'Connell also started a Workforce Advancement Incentive Program to provide grants up to $10,000 so small businesses can recruit and retain excellent employees.

His expanded Property Investment Incentive Program reimburses small businesses for half of their renovation costs, up to $50,000. The update doubles the eligible building value limit to $2 million and now covers interior upgrades in addition to exterior work.

The hope is that the program will hit the right note for the businesses who want to keep their legacies going in Nashville. You can find more information about the grants and resources here on the city's website.

Curious whether your favorite Nashville staple could qualify — or what it takes to keep a legacy business alive in a changing Music City? Watch the full story to tour Steinway Piano Gallery and hear directly from the owners and city leaders behind this effort. Have a legacy business you think we should feature, or a question about how to apply? Email me at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com — I'd love to hear from you.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.