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Nashville's newest tradition is a downtown rodeo

It is Nashville's second time hosting the Music City Rodeo at Bridgestone Arena.
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WTVF / Justice Kennedy
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Many swarmed to Broadway Saturday night for Nashville's second ever Music City Rodeo at Bridgestone Arena.

The three-day event features bull-riding, live music, and much more — although rain wasn't in the rundown.

"So they had like a little plaza so you could check it out a little bit ahead of time, but the rain was coming, and they were like hey for safety, you guys gotta step out," explained Jane Diodato, who was enjoying the pre-rodeo events.

For rodeo fans, many of whom traveled from far and wide, inclement weather wasn't a deterrent, although it may have changed some plans.

"Just fun to see it," said Matthew Morris, a frequent rodeo attendee. "I was hoping to ride the bull, but I don't think I'm going to be doing that anytime soon."

It's one of Nashville's first ever rodeos, but it's not the last.

"Very entertaining. Raining does not stop Nashville from being Nashville!" laughed Matthew's mom Connie Morris.

The three-day event featured a concert each night from Miranda Lambert, Charley Crockett, and Jon Pardi.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.

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101st Airborne veterans get Purple Hearts years after an insider attack

As we honor those who have served our country and made the ultimate sacrifice, it is also heartening to see the military right a wrong. Chris Davis brings us the moving story of a Purple Heart ceremony two decades in the making. It's worth a watch.

A heartfelt thanks to all who bravely serve.

- Carrie Sharp

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