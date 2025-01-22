Nashville's Office of Emergency Management recaps cold patrols in extreme temperatures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — During these extreme cold temperatures, Nashville's Office of Emergency Management is doing cold patrols to help those experiencing homelessness in our community.

This is an ongoing commitment to support vulnerable populations during the winter months.

The patrols check on areas where the unhoused is known to be. They offer transportation to shelters, give out winter kits with essentials to stay warm, and they connect individuals with additional resources.

They got started this weekend, and the results show the impact these efforts have had.

On Sunday teams gave out 41 blankets, 35 cold weather kits, 2 coats.

On Monday it was 34 blankets, 18 cold weather kits

Nashville's Office of Emergency Management encourages community members to be on the lookout and report anyone in need of support to 911.

