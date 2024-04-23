Nashville's Rite of Spring returns for its 83rd year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Time to pull out your seersucker and dust off that hat... preparations are underway for the 83rd running of the Iroquois Steeplechase!

Known as Nashville's "rite of spring," the annual race brings thousands of spectators to Percy Warner Park. This year's event will be on Saturday, May 11th and will once again benefit Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt. Since 1981, the hospital has received more than $11 million in proceeds from Steeplechase's governing body, The Volunteer State Horsemen's Foundation.

Individual tickets are $75 and gives you access to all tailgating areas, Iroquois Shoppes, Steeplechase Central and the Family Area. Other ticket options include infield tailgating, RV, Stirrup Club, Family Area spaces and more. New this year: a designated driver ticket will be added to all tailgating spot packages free of charge. You can find information on all ticket options here.

Gates open at 8 a.m. the morning of May 11th with the schedule as follows:



Noon: Opening Ceremonies including the Parade of Hounds and National Anthem

A detailed schedule can be found here.

NewsChannel 5 is a proud sponsor of the 83rd Anniversary of the Iroquois Steeplechase. Be sure to watch Friday, May 10th at 6:30 p.m. for our live special: Iroquois Steeplechase: Nashville's Grand Tradition.