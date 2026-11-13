Nashville's steam locomotive 576 holds first public open house

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It felt like being reunited with an old friend.

Steam locomotive 576 held its first public open house last weekend, giving Nashville residents their first chance to see the historic locomotive since it left Centennial Park in 2019 for a full mechanical overhaul.

The locomotive has deep roots in Nashville's history. Built in 1942 and retired just 10 years later, it was donated to the city and placed in Centennial Park in 1953, where generations of Nashvillians grew up around it.

"Locomotive was built in 1942, was then retired 10 years later in 1952," said Joey Bryan with Nashville Steam. "It was donated to the City of Nashville, went into Centennial Park in 1953. We removed it in 2019 for a full mechanical overhaul."

Over the summer, the team fired up the boiler for the first time since the 1950s. Last weekend marked the first time the public got to experience it firsthand.

The turnout was significant, drawing visitors from across the country — including at least one person who traveled from New York specifically for the event.

"I mean the crowds are speaking for themselves," Bryan said. "We've had just an incredible turnout of people. Both local and from afar. Someone came in from New York for this event. And a lot of people have followed us the entire way. They walked alongside the locomotive down Charlotte Pike when it was taken out of Centennial Park and now they're here today to see it steamed up."

For many, the open house was more than a look at a restored machine — it was a moment that bridged generations.

"It's a memory maker," Bryan said. "I mean it's a memory maker both in the sense of remembering people before that have now passed but also making memories with your friends and family that are here. I mean the kids that are here now are going to remember this day for the rest of their lives. We may get some volunteers out of it in the future."

The best may still be ahead. Once restoration is complete and the locomotive passes testing, the team plans to take it out on public excursions.

"Well, from here we put it back together and we start painting it, testing it, and then once we feel good about it, once it's a good piece of machinery, then we'll start doing public excursions with locomotive 576 and just bring a piece of old Nashville to new Nashville," Bryan said.

They hope to have another update in 2027.

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