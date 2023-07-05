Nashville's Summer Cooling Program provides relief for residents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the scorching summer temperatures in Nashville continue to rise, residents are doing their best to cope with the heat. While many rely on their air conditioning units to stay cool, not everyone has access to this luxury.

Keiara Richardson, a Nashville resident who moved from Wisconsin a few years ago, knows all too well how exhausting the summers can be in Music City.

Richardson had been struggling without central air conditioning in her apartment for months, desperately in need of a way to cool down.

"It doesn’t matter how much rest you get. The heat is always going you make you tired," Richardson said.

However, through word of mouth she discovered the "Summer Cooling Program" offered by the Metro Action Commission. This program provides free air conditioning units to the most vulnerable members of the Nashville community.

Lisa McCrady, the Director of Communications at the Metropolitan Action Commission, explained that they prioritize residents aged 60 and older, as well as those with health conditions like hypertension and asthma. Those who are physically disabled, or families with children ages 5 and younger, are also given priority, just like Richardson and her family.

“Those populations aren’t able to notice that they are extremely hot, or they don’t have the ability to get into a cool environment outside of their homes," McCrady said.

Richardson expressed her gratitude for the program, stating that it had been a few months since she last had access to air conditioning. She signed up to receive one.

The Metro Action Commission has already distributed 60 air conditioning units this year, but with summer in full swing, they anticipate more people signing up for assistance.

The program is supported partially from financial contributions and donations of new air conditioning units. The Fan and Air Conditioner Program application period ends on August 30.

Anyone interested in applying for help should call 615-862-8860, Extension 70120. You can also reach out via email.