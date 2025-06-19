Nashville's women's tackle football team clinches spot in the playoffs, need your help!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Middle Tennessee's women's tackle football team has clinched a spot in the 2025 Women’s Football Alliance (WFA) Playoffs, but they need your help!

The Mizfits are headed to the first round of the playoffs in Connecticut and have launched a fundraising campaign to raise travel funds for transportation, lodging, and food.

“This is the opportunity we’ve worked all season for,” said Mizfits head coach Donita Hines. “Now we just need a little help from our city to get there.”

You can help the team by donating here!

