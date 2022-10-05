Nashvillians erupt with emotion over RiverChase property rezoning on Dickerson Pike

Developers — who wanted to redo the land where RiverChase Apartments was once — found a divided discussion on whether to the project would move forward with its rezoning opportunities.

Metro Council finally voted 20-11-3 at 11 p.m. to defer a vote on the rezoning of the land off of Dickerson Pike. Council has deferred the issues five times prior.

Some of the former residents of RiverChase have said they were still not housed — staying in and out of hotels and friends' houses, while advocates for the projects and some former residents countered those experiences. Many people lost their homes when the property was sold, some just giving a Post Office box address to speak before Metro Council because they had no permanent address.

"When you're up for election, this will be remembered," Nashvillian Kelly Chin said.

Council heard from several people on both sides of the issue, which would create a mixed-use apartment complex with more than 1,050 units.

Of those units, 225 of those would be dedicated to affordable housing.

While some were intensely opposed, others said they support this project because they’ve never seen a group like Cypress Real Estate Advisors.

Kim Hawkins — of Hawkins Partners — said she worked for nearly 40 years with developers and community groups. Hawkins said she had never seen any other developer act more intentionally to help those who need replacement.

"The plan is better because all of these conversations included people that cared," she said. "Relocating families was done with great patience and persistence by CREA. This project isn't the norm, it's the exception."

Groups like Stand-Up Nashville organized before the council meeting to say they’re against the displacement this development has already set into motion.

"Many people have worked in numerous ways to get the best outcome for Riverchase," NOAH leader Rev. Martha Carroll. "I expected the best. We canvassed and helped connect them to resources. We need your leadership. We can't settle for anything that anything is best. A 'no' vote is best at this point."

They said these homes in the works are in reality, being built for the Oracle employees that soon will work close to that area.

Stand-Up Nashville said they want the council to deny the rezoning request for these higher-density homes and create something for the people who’ve been displaced.

