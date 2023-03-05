Nashvillians picking up the pieces after strong winds destroy many homes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Many people across Nashville are waiting and wondering when their power will be restored after strong winds moved through the area on Friday.

The winds were responsible for a lot of destruction, including the loss of homes for some people, like Crystal Best. Her mobile home was destroyed after a tree fell on it.

“I’m thankful nobody got hurt, but still — all my stuff was in there," Best said.

Best said she's run out of options. She's been living at the home at Ranchwood Mobile Home Park off of Dickerson Pike for nearly 4 years. She lives there with her husband and brother.

She said money is tight and they have nowhere else to go.

"The landlord said he can’t help us because he doesn’t have nothing. He said it will take too long to put in another trailer in, so he said go find somewhere else to go. I have no money and nowhere to go. I just paid weekly rent," Best said.

In addition to the destruction of her home, her entire community is dealing with no power. The outages stretched all the way down Dickerson Pike.

"I'm not able to use my sleep-breathing machine at night. I’m diabetic and have insulin that I keep refrigerated," NES customer Larry Lemay said.

Nashville Electric Service reports at the storm’s peak on Friday, there were 115,000 customers without power. Eighty-five crews are currently working to address those outages.

NES crews continue to work restoring power throughout the service area with about 28,268 outages remaining from Friday's storm. At this hour, 87,000 customers have had their power restored, and crews will work around the clock in https://t.co/EQLxTJrvt7… https://t.co/1I4ElEDJzR pic.twitter.com/mFV89xyLrF — Nashville Electric Service (@NESpower) March 4, 2023

Larry Lemay is still waiting.

“I did try to call a few hours ago, and the wait time was 300-and-something minutes," Lemay said.

The longer he goes without power, the more he fears his life-saving medication will go bad.

"If it’s more room temp or heated, it causes it not to work as effectively. I might have to eventually get some ice if they can’t get it back on," Lemay said.

A spokesperson with NES says they don't have an ETA for when all the power will be restored. Much like NES, Best's next few days are filled with uncertainty.

“I know everyone else has a life too, and it’s hard. I don’t wish this on nobody," Best said.

She's hoping something positive comes out of this. A family friend has put Best and her family in a motel until Monday.

If your home was severely damaged or destroyed and you need some help call the American Red Cross at 1-800-Red-Cross.