Nate Bargatze sets Guinness World Record for most tickets sold on a stand-up comedy tour

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville native Nate Bargatze set a Guinness World Record for most tickets sold to a stand-up comedy tour after his Big Dumb Eyes tour sold over 2 million tickets.

Bargatze has been on tour since April 6, 2025 and has performed at 129 venues. During this time, he set 84 venue attendance records, including being the only comedian to sell out Bridgestone Arena three times in a single calendar year.

He broke the record previously held by Jeff Dunham who sold over 1.9 million tickets to his tour that spanned 35 months.