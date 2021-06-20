National campaign for voting rights to rally in Nashville on Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An organization with the mission to educate Americans on voting rights will be making a stop in Nashville on Sunday.

The group Black Voters Matter is stopping in nine southern cities for what's called the "Freedom Ride For Voting Rights." The effort began after several states began working to pass stricter voting laws.

Organizers the purpose of the bus tour campaign is to raise awareness about voting rights and increase support for voting rights legislation. This also comes during the 60th anniversary of the original freedom ride.

The bus will arrive at noon and the event starts at the First Church Baptist Capitol Hill at 625 Rosa Parks Boulevard from 2 to 4 p.m.

Organizers say it's this is also a way to remember those who also fought for equality in the past.

"We want to honor the legacy of those that literally found the way to celebrate their own liberation and find a way to connect our communities," said LaTosha Brown.

After Nashville, the next stop is in Atlanta, and the tour ends next Saturday in Washington D.C.