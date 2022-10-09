National Fire Prevention Week warns people to make a home escape plan in case of fire.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This week is Fire Prevention Week, and the National Fire Protection Association's theme this year is "Fire Won't Wait, Plan Your Escape."

No one wants to think their home could burn down one day, but the NFPA suggested everyone needs to have a plan in advance to get out of your home quickly and safely.

The NFPA said today's homes burn faster and hotter than they used to, and in a typical fire you may have as little as two minutes to get out. 74 percent of all U.S. fire deaths happen in homes according to the NFPA.

That is why the association suggests people go over their escape plan at least twice a year, reviewing where exits are, and where your family would meet outside at a safe distance away from the house or apartment building. The NFPA said to know at least two ways out of every room.

This week is also a good time to check the battery in your smoke detectors. Every bedroom should have one inside, another right outside the bedroom door, and they should be on every level of your home.

The lack of rain and dry conditions in Middle Tennessee this fall has also caused several communities to issue burn bans outside. The dry air, grass, and leaves can catch on fire quickly, putting anything around in danger.