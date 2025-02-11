Watch Now
News

Actions

National Museum of African American Music invitation to Sly Lives

It's called Sly Lives: The Burden of a Black Genius and tells the story of Sly Stone - the frontman of Sly and the Family Stone
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — February is Black History Month and the National Museum of African American Music has an invitation to share.

It's called Sly Lives: The Burden of a Black Genius and tells the story of Sly Stone - the frontman of Sly and the Family Stone.

He's credited with playing a critical role in the development of funk.

Dance to the Music and Everyday People are just two of those anthems.

The screening is this Thursday from 6 - 9 at the museum... and it's free and there will be a panel discussion to follow with the executive producer.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community