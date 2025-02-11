National Museum of African American Music invitation to Sly Lives

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — February is Black History Month and the National Museum of African American Music has an invitation to share.

It's called Sly Lives: The Burden of a Black Genius and tells the story of Sly Stone - the frontman of Sly and the Family Stone.

He's credited with playing a critical role in the development of funk.

Dance to the Music and Everyday People are just two of those anthems.

The screening is this Thursday from 6 - 9 at the museum... and it's free and there will be a panel discussion to follow with the executive producer.