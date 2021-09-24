National police and community outreach program coming to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As tensions nationwide continue to linger between communities and police, more efforts are focusing on bridging that gap and building relationships.

National law enforcement and civil rights leaders will be in town on Friday to talk about a project that looks to empower police and community outreach.

National human and civil rights leader Reverend Markel Hutchins will be in Hendersonville to talk about how the project will have an impact in Nashville.

Faith and Blue was launched to bring together law enforcement agencies and faith-based organizations, and in turn create safer, stronger and more unified communities.

Each year across the nation, the National Faith and Blue Weekend aims to re-calibrate police-community relations through solutions-focused activities that are organized by those groups.

Organizers believe both law enforcement entities and faith-based organizations are key pillars of local communities, and when they work together, neighborhoods thrive.

The event will take place on October 8-11.

His movement has collaborated with the U.S. Departments of Justice and Homeland Security, Fraternal Order of Police, National Sheriffs’ Association and many more.