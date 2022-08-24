Watch Now
National Transportation Safety Board investigating helicopter crash in East Tennessee

National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a helicopter crash in the Whiteside area of Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a helicopter crash in the Whiteside area of Tennessee that included the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Whiteside is an unincorporated part of Marion County. Federal Aviation Administration officials said a Bell 206 helicopter struck a power line and crashed in a wooded area on Aetna Mountain around 4 p.m. ET. Two people were on board.

"Today is a very tragic day for law enforcement," officials said to CBS Chattanooga.

This is a developing story.

