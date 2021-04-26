National Work Zone Awareness Week campaign kicks off on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This week kicks off National Work Zone Awareness Week, a campaign held every spring as construction season gets into full swing. It's a chance to remind drivers to slow down and help save lives in work zones.

Most of us all know what it’s like driving through a work zone and many of us have sat in a traffic backup because of it. But those people out on the interstates and roads are there to improve our roads and they’re asking us to pay more attention behind the wheel.

A recent study found on average, over 700 fatalities occur in work zones each year. In Tennessee 112 Tennessee Department of Transportation lives have been lost due to work zone-related incidents.

In 2019, two TDOT contractors from Ohio were hit and killed and a THP trooper was injured in a crash on Interstate 40 in West Tennessee.

To avoid any more tragedy, this week organizations want you to think about how you’re driving in work zones. Experts say drivers should put away distractions and pay attention to the road. Also, drivers should be aware of all signs throughout work zones that can indicate reduced speeds, lane changes and other important information.

Something else to remember: rear-end crashes are extremely common in work zones – so allow extra space between your vehicle and the one in front of you at all times.