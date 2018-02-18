5 killed in church shooting in Russia

Flood Warning issued February 18 at 1:56PM CST expiring February 21 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Greenup

Flood Warning issued February 18 at 1:56PM CST expiring February 21 at 3:00PM CST in effect for: Boyd, Greenup

Flood Warning issued February 18 at 12:51PM CST expiring February 19 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Hardin, Nelson

Flood Advisory issued February 18 at 11:48AM CST expiring February 18 at 11:48PM CST in effect for: Davidson

Flood Advisory issued February 18 at 11:45AM CST expiring February 18 at 11:45PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin, Perry, Wayne

Flood Advisory issued February 18 at 11:14AM CST expiring February 19 at 11:14AM CST in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued February 18 at 11:11AM CST expiring February 19 at 3:11PM CST in effect for: Ballard, McCracken

Flood Warning issued February 18 at 11:11AM CST expiring February 19 at 3:11PM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson

Flood Warning issued February 18 at 11:11AM CST expiring February 19 at 3:11PM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Union

Flood Warning issued February 18 at 11:11AM CST expiring February 19 at 3:11PM CST in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman

Flood Warning issued February 18 at 11:11AM CST expiring February 27 at 3:45PM CST in effect for: Daviess

Flood Warning issued February 18 at 11:11AM CST expiring February 19 at 3:11PM CST in effect for: Union

Flood Warning issued February 18 at 11:11AM CST expiring February 19 at 3:11PM CST in effect for: Livingston, McCracken

Flood Warning issued February 18 at 11:11AM CST expiring February 19 at 3:11PM CST in effect for: McCracken

Flood Warning issued February 18 at 11:11AM CST expiring February 19 at 3:11PM CST in effect for: Henderson, Union

Flood Warning issued February 18 at 11:08AM CST expiring February 21 at 3:00PM CST in effect for: Boyd, Greenup

Flood Warning issued February 18 at 10:52AM CST expiring February 18 at 10:52PM CST in effect for: Breckinridge, Hancock

Flood Warning issued February 18 at 10:52AM CST expiring February 18 at 10:52PM CST in effect for: Jefferson, Meade

Flood Warning issued February 18 at 10:52AM CST expiring February 18 at 10:52PM CST in effect for: Jefferson, Oldham

Flood Warning issued February 18 at 10:52AM CST expiring February 18 at 10:52PM CST in effect for: Hancock

Flood Warning issued February 18 at 10:51AM CST expiring February 19 at 10:51AM CST in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued February 18 at 10:13AM CST expiring February 27 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson

Flood Warning issued February 18 at 10:13AM CST expiring February 19 at 2:12PM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston

Flood Warning issued February 18 at 9:59AM CST expiring February 19 at 1:58PM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg

Flood Warning issued February 18 at 9:34AM CST expiring February 18 at 3:33PM CST in effect for: Boyd, Greenup

Flood Warning issued February 18 at 9:16AM CST expiring February 22 at 3:41AM CST in effect for: Greenup, Lewis

Flood Warning issued February 18 at 9:16AM CST expiring February 22 at 3:49PM CST in effect for: Bracken, Lewis, Mason

Flood Warning issued February 18 at 9:16AM CST expiring February 22 at 11:20AM CST in effect for: Bracken, Campbell, Pendleton

Flood Warning issued February 18 at 9:16AM CST expiring February 23 at 7:38AM CST in effect for: Boone, Campbell, Kenton

Flood Advisory issued February 18 at 8:36AM CST expiring February 18 at 3:00PM CST in effect for: Estill, Powell

Flood Advisory issued February 18 at 8:31AM CST expiring February 18 at 3:00PM CST in effect for: Bell

Flood Warning issued February 18 at 8:19AM CST expiring February 19 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Whitley

Flood Warning issued February 18 at 8:19AM CST expiring February 20 at 4:48AM CST in effect for: Estill

Flood Warning issued February 18 at 8:15AM CST expiring February 18 at 3:00PM CST in effect for: Knox

Flood Advisory issued February 17 at 9:31PM CST expiring February 18 at 9:31PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry

Flood Advisory issued February 17 at 9:22PM CST expiring February 19 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Owsley

Flood Advisory issued February 17 at 9:22PM CST expiring February 21 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Lee

Flood Advisory issued February 17 at 8:38PM CST expiring February 19 at 8:36AM CST in effect for: Hardin, Nelson

Flood Advisory issued February 17 at 1:08PM CST expiring February 19 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Clay

Flood Advisory issued February 17 at 9:16AM CST expiring February 20 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Knox

Flood Advisory issued February 17 at 3:56AM CST expiring February 21 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Whitley

Flood Advisory issued February 16 at 8:43PM CST expiring February 20 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Estill

Flood Warning issued February 14 at 7:56PM CST expiring February 18 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Butler, Warren

Flood Warning issued February 12 at 8:48PM CST expiring February 21 at 11:00PM CST in effect for: McCracken

Flood Warning issued February 12 at 8:48PM CST expiring February 20 at 9:36PM CST in effect for: Henderson, Union