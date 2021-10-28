Watch
Actress Lori Loughlin pays $500K in college tuition for 2 students

Philip Marcelo/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2019, file photo, Lori Loughlin departs federal court in Boston with her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, left, after a hearing in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. In August 2020, the couple was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty for paying bribes to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as rowing recruits. (AP Photo/Philip Marcelo, File)
Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli
Posted at 6:32 PM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 19:32:47-04

Actress Lori Loughlin paid $500,000 for two students to attend college, NBC News reports.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal and spent months in jail.

US Weekly reports Loughlin is looking to move on from the scandal and live a positive life. The magazine reports Loughlin privately arranged to put two students through four years of college and paid for their tuition and expenses.

Loughlin is also returning to acting. She is reprising her role as Abigail Stanton in GAC Family network’s “When Hope Calls Christmas.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
