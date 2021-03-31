Border patrol canine sniffs out $60,000 worth of drugs in breakfast burritos

A dog working alongside Border Patrol agents sniffed out about $60,000 worth of drugs hidden inside breakfast burritos along the Arizona-Mexico border.

Monday afternoon, Border Patrol says a canine handler asked the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe to pull over for a second screening after the canine partner alerted agents to an item inside the vehicle.

The checkpoint was along Highway 78 near Yuma.

The dog had smelled something inside a black backpack. When agents took a closer look, they “discovered several small packages containing fentanyl pills” stuffed inside breakfast burritos, according to a press release.

All together, the pills weighed about five pounds, and agents estimate they would have a street value of about $60,000.

The 37-year-old driver is described as a lawfully admitted permanent resident, and is now in custody.