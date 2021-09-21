Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Britney Spears returns to Instagram after taking a 'break' from social media

items.[0].image.alt
Chris Pizzello/Invision
FILE - Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Spears has asked to address the court to talk about the conservatorship that controls her life and finances. A Los Angeles judge on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, set a June hearing to hear from Spears. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Britney Spears
Posted at 7:25 PM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 20:25:58-04

Britney Spears is back on Instagram. The pop star had deactivated her account for about a week.

"Couldn't stay away from the gram for too long so I'm back already," Spears said.

She had told her fans that she wanted to take a break from social media to celebrate her engagement.

In her first post back on Instagram, Spears added pictures from Palm Springs, where she said she celebrated her fiance, Sam Asghari.

She also posted two videos of her dancing.

Spears is in the midst of a legal battle over conservatorship. Her father has filed legal documents to end the conservatorship.

A hearing was last scheduled for Sept. 29.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Weather

Storm 5 Alert: Flooding possible through Monday night