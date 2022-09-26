California teen crochets her quinceañera dress

A 15-year-old girl in California wanted to bring a personal touch to her birthday.

In January, Noemi Mendez decided she wanted to celebrate her birthday by wearing something special, so she decided to crochet her quinceañera dress, KABC reported.

A quinceañera is a Hispanic tradition that celebrates a girl's journey to womanhood.

"I've been crocheting for a while," Mendez told the news outlet. "And I was just like, 'You know what? I want to see how far I can go.' So I was like, 'You know what, mom, can I crochet my quinceañera dress?' And she said, 'Sure, why not.'"

This past weekend, Mendez debuted her beautiful creation while celebrating her quinceañera.

She told the news outlet that she would like to make it a family tradition, perhaps giving it to her daughter someday.