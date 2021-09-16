Chauvin pleads not guilty to violating teen's civil rights

MINNEAPOLIS — The former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in George Floyd's death has pleaded not guilty to violating a teenager's civil rights.

The indictment alleges Derek Chauvin deprived the teenager, who is Black, of his rights when held his knee on the boy’s neck and upper back while the boy was prone, handcuffed and not resisting.

Chauvin was convicted this year on state charges of murder and manslaughter in Floyd's 2020 death. He serving a sentence of more than 22 years in prison.

He’s also charged in federal court with violating Floyd’s civil rights.

Floyd's death triggered nationwide protests and a call for police accountability.

On Wednesday, the Justice Department directed federal agencies to avoid using chokeholds or "carotid restraints" unless the use of deadly force has been authorized.