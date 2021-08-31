Watch
Clinics ask Supreme Court to block Texas 6-week abortion ban

Eric Gay/AP
FILE - In this May 5, 2021, file photo, Texas state Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin, center at lectern, stands with fellow lawmakers in the House Chamber in Austin, Texas, as she opposes a bill introduced that would ban abortions as early as six weeks and allow private citizens to enforce it through civil lawsuits, under a measure given preliminary approval by the Republican-dominated House. Abortion providers in Texas are asking the Supreme Court to prevent enforcement of a state law that would allow private citizens to sue anyone for helping a woman get an abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion providers in Texas are asking the Supreme Court to prevent the enforcement of a state law that would allow private citizens to sue anyone for helping a woman get an abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy.

The request to the court comes after a panel of appellate judges refused to block enforcement of the law before it takes effect Wednesday.

The law would rule out 85% of abortions in Texas and force many clinics to close, providers and abortion rights advocates supporting them said in an emergency filing with the high court Monday.

For now, Planned Parenthood clinics in Texas have stopped scheduling abortions beyond six weeks from conception.

The court has agreed to hear a similar case out of Mississippi. They will review whether the state can restrict abortions after 15 weeks.

